iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, an increase of 119.3% from the August 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period.

Shares of SUSC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.95. 1,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,613. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $28.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

