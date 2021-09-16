iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.79 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 580,970 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.78.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.