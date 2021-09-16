iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the August 15th total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of GNMA stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.12. The stock had a trading volume of 68,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,218. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $51.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day moving average is $50.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 49.2% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter.

