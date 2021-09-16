iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the August 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.69. The stock had a trading volume of 21,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,438. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.50.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.
Read More: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.