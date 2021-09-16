iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the August 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.69. The stock had a trading volume of 21,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,438. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.50.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) by 386.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,946 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 8.91% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.