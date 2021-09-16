iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Shares Down 0%

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) dropped 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $64.30 and last traded at $64.49. Approximately 8,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 18,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.52.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.30.

