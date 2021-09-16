iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Stock Price Up 0.2%

iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.95 and last traded at $50.77. Approximately 29,159 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 115,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.68.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.34.

