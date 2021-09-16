iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,261,797 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 20,424,547 shares.The stock last traded at $81.29 and had previously closed at $81.70.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,995,000 after buying an additional 2,660,059 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,989,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,101,000 after buying an additional 358,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,069,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,120,000 after buying an additional 154,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,222,000 after buying an additional 332,537 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

