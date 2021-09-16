iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,613 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $22,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 283,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,648,000 after acquiring an additional 15,564 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 22,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 60,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 180,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 29,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 705,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,533,000 after purchasing an additional 149,081 shares in the last quarter.

EFV opened at $52.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.20. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

