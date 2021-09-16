iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,259 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.4% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Greenleaf Trust owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $29,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $96,012,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $91,273,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $84,976,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 102.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,631,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,889 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5,337.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,259,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.53. 2,196,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,750,680. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.47.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

