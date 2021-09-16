iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 152.3% from the August 15th total of 416,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 902,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,581,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,360,000 after acquiring an additional 117,906 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,194,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,237 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,338,038.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,092,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091,605 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,480,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,492,000 after buying an additional 547,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 121.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,987,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,302,000 after buying an additional 1,089,738 shares in the last quarter.

EUFN opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $21.32.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

