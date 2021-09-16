iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) Stock Holdings Increased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.45% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIDO. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 459.5% in the second quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,215,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,645,000 after acquiring an additional 998,052 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 174.9% in the second quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 79,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 50,713 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 125,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 23,543 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 67.0% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF alerts:

Shares of EIDO stock opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.41. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $25.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.