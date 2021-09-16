iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Position Trimmed by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.71% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the third quarter valued at $9,172,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 444.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 57,514 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 5,142.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 286,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after acquiring an additional 281,383 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 331.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,254,000 after acquiring an additional 908,269 shares during the period.

Shares of EWI opened at $32.56 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $32.40.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

