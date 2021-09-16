iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NYSEARCA:TUR) Trading Down 1.6%

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NYSEARCA:TUR)’s stock price fell 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.36 and last traded at $22.51. 393,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 367,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.50.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.