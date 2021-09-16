iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Position Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $35,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter worth $789,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 616.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 68.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,217,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

BATS:IGV opened at $417.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $408.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.28. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.