iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Cresset Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,534,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 5.9% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $416,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $288.36. 63,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,051. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.55. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

