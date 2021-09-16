iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Lowered by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,489,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $289.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,051. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $293.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.81 and its 200-day moving average is $264.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

