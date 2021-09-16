iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 936,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 2.1% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $148,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 300.8% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $160.43. 158,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,012. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $164.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.81 and its 200 day moving average is $157.86.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.