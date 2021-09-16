iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Lessened by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 6.7% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S&T Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

IWD traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $160.27. 185,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732,012. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.81 and a 200-day moving average of $157.86. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

