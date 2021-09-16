iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,805 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $20,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,151,000 after purchasing an additional 510,683 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,374,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,406,000 after purchasing an additional 556,720 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,015,000 after purchasing an additional 138,921 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,044,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,096,000 after purchasing an additional 826,612 shares during the last quarter.

IWN stock opened at $161.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.67. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.22 and a 12 month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

