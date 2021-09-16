iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHV) Shares Up 0%

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHV) shares shot up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $110.48 and last traded at $110.48. 1,037,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,672,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.47.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.48.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.