iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 955,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121,587 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Silver Trust worth $23,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 401.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 422.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $22.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.87. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

