iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Cresset Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,144,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 4.4% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $307,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period.

IJH traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $270.00. 39,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,621. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.54 and its 200 day moving average is $267.77. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $175.98 and a one year high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

