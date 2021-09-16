iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,990 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $37,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $270.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.77. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

