iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.0% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,359 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $3.33 on Thursday, hitting $446.57. 159,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,268,193. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $456.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $444.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

