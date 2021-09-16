iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is VCU Investment Management Co’s 3rd Largest Position

VCU Investment Management Co lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 13.3% of VCU Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. VCU Investment Management Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Renasant Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $446.93. The stock had a trading volume of 98,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,193. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $444.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.01. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

