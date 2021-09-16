iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,003,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $431,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $456,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.05 on Thursday, reaching $447.85. 207,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,268,193. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $444.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.01. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

