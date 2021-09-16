iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 36,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,472,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 78,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $928,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $109.43. 220,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,212,047. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.10 and a 200-day moving average of $110.71. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.