iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) Stock Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.57. iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF shares last traded at $29.53, with a volume of 41,791 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 581.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the period.

