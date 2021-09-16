ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISSDY shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of ISS A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Danske raised shares of ISS A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of ISS A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ISS A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISSDY remained flat at $$11.27 during trading on Thursday. ISS A/S has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

