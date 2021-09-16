iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Holdings Cut by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,587 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.35% of iStar worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in iStar in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iStar by 95.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 32,970 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iStar by 8.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iStar in the second quarter worth about $1,181,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in iStar by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iStar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STAR opened at $26.33 on Thursday. iStar Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.19 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iStar Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.47%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STAR. B. Riley began coverage on iStar in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on iStar in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.