Isthmus Partners LLC Grows Position in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.43% of Intelligent Systems worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intelligent Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. JCSD Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 24.0% during the first quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 486,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,883,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 209.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 12,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 173.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intelligent Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INS opened at $36.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.38 million, a P/E ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 0.98. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $54.58.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Intelligent Systems had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.49%.

Intelligent Systems Company Profile

Intelligent Systems Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through the CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which involves in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS).

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.