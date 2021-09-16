Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 14,661 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Isthmus Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,661 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sykes Enterprises worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYKE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sykes Enterprises by 2,380.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sykes Enterprises by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

SYKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barrington Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

SYKE opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $448.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.39 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 3.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sykes Enterprises Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing.

