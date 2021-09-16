Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.46

Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 1406735 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TALK. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Italk in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Italk in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Italk in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Italk in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Italk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.34.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59.

In other news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 142,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $755,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Italk during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.53% of the company’s stock.

Italk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TALK)

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

