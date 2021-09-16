iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Major Shareholder Sells $670,091.20 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $670,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.71. 121,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,465. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $47.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 2.43.
iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.34). Equities analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.
About iTeos Therapeutics
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
