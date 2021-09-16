iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Major Shareholder Sells $670,091.20 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $670,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.71. 121,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,465. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $47.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 2.43.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.34). Equities analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ITOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.