J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,191.86

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,191.86 ($28.64) and traded as low as GBX 1,005 ($13.13). J D Wetherspoon shares last traded at GBX 1,005 ($13.13), with a volume of 215,299 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,116.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,191.86.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

