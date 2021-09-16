Jacob Chacko Sells 3,736 Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Jacob Chacko sold 3,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $93,624.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jacob Chacko also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Jacob Chacko sold 2,801 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $70,081.02.

On Friday, September 10th, Jacob Chacko sold 2,942 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $73,785.36.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jacob Chacko sold 5,981 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $150,182.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.57. 174,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,012. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $40.81. The company has a market cap of $966.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.91.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). Equities analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,105,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 53.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.