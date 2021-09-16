Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,942 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up 3.5% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned 10.01% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $16,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 415,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after buying an additional 15,435 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 312,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 453.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 90,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 73,975 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,726,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,523,000.

JAAA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.48. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,397. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.78 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50.

