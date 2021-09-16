Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading 8% Higher

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) traded up 8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.58 and last traded at $33.58. 439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 227,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.09.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janux Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.94.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.48). On average, equities research analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JANX. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $723,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

