Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Update

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the August 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JAPSY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.84. 37,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,813. Japan Airlines has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Japan Airlines had a negative net margin of 46.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. engages in scheduled and non-scheduled air transport, aerial work, and aircraft maintenance services. It operates through the Air Transport and Others segments. The Air Transport segment engages in air transport business, airport passenger service, ground handling service, maintenance service, cargo service, passenger transport service and airport area business.

