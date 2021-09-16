Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Buys 23,202 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,202 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in Apple by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $2,337,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 169,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Apple by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $149.03 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $157.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.41 and its 200-day moving average is $135.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.68.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

