Jarvis Network (JRT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $579,972.00

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 16th. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $579,972.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0712 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00064596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00144632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.45 or 0.00847576 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00047507 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network (CRYPTO:JRT) is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

