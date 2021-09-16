Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $128.24

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $128.24 and last traded at $128.76, with a volume of 6029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.20.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.14.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.52 and a 200-day moving average of $165.22.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $751.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,806,794.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,452 shares of company stock worth $2,540,766 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.