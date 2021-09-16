JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. JBG SMITH Properties posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow JBG SMITH Properties.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JBGS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 229,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 127.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, GSI Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 84.9% in the first quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 66,203 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBGS traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $29.91. 1,005,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,308. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average is $31.94. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

