JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. JBG SMITH Properties posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow JBG SMITH Properties.
JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 229,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 127.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, GSI Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 84.9% in the first quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 66,203 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JBGS traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $29.91. 1,005,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,308. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average is $31.94. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.63%.
About JBG SMITH Properties
JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
