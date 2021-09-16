JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Purchased by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBGS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 196.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,845,000 after purchasing an additional 768,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,723,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,279,000 after purchasing an additional 670,208 shares during the period. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 152.4% during the first quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. now owns 795,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,273,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,071,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,211,000 after purchasing an additional 444,300 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,968,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,123,000 after purchasing an additional 298,403 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

JBG SMITH Properties stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.94.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. Equities analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.63%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

