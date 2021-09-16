Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €14.75 Price Target

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €14.75 ($17.35) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TKA. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.70 ($18.47) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.14 ($14.28).

TKA stock opened at €9.36 ($11.01) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.81. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

