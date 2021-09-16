Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Position Cut by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lowered its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,383,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,927 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group makes up 4.5% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $115,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

NYSE JEF traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $36.49. 40,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.94. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $37.85.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.