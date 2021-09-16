Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.14.

Get Celsius alerts:

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $90.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 649.29 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.31. Celsius has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $93.49.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. Equities analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 43.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 23,513 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 25.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 331.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 100,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 206.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 118,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 100.0% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.