Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€6.60” Price Target for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been given a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of €6.51 ($7.66) and a 52-week high of €7.93 ($9.33).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

