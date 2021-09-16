Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:HLF opened at $42.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.50. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $41.31 and a one year high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 156,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,945,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,582,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,105,000. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,625 shares of company stock worth $415,666. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.