Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the August 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

JNPKF remained flat at $$36.00 on Thursday. Jenoptik has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average is $30.37.

Get Jenoptik alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Jenoptik in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.